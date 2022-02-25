KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Multiple agencies responded to but did not find a potential drowning victim that was reported Friday afternoon in Kinston.

Bryan Hanks, Public Information Officer for Lenoir County, said Kinston Fire Department, Kinston Police Department, Lenoir County Emergency Services, North Lenoir Volunteer Fire Department and Southwood Fire Department were looking for a potential drowning victim behind the Family Dollar at 400 E. New Bern Road.

An eyewitness on the bank of the Neuse River told officials he saw a woman along the bank of the river reach into the water to grab a bag. After watching her do that, he didn’t see her re-emerge from the river and, after going into the store, called officials.

“He saw her perform a swimming motion towards what he thinks was a bag,” said City of Kinston Fire Chief Damien Locklear. “He identified the woman as white but was uncertain of her age. He couldn’t really describe what she was wearing because he could only see her from the waist up.”

The only other identifying feature was that the woman had short hair, according to the eyewitness.

Crews began a search at 1:50 p.m. but ended it at 4 p.m. after “not having enough evidence for a missing person report.”

“(The witness) didn’t see her get out of the water safely and that is why we were out here to help,” Locklear said.

If anyone has more information about this incident, call (252) 559-6118.