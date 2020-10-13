Multiple arrest warrants issued for wanted man in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man wanted in Pitt County for robbery.

At approximately 11:35 p.m. on Monday October 12 deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence located at 3245 Hudson’s Crossroads Road to a reported robbery with a firearm.

The victim reported being robbed at gunpoint by an acquaintance who had been a visitor in the home.

No injuries were reported.

Taken in the robbery was a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis, green in color, NC tag N4YP, $1,000 in cash, and a cell phone.

Warrants have been issued for Alvin Lee Williams, Jr., 33 years of age.

His whereabouts are unknown.

He has used addresses in Edgecombe and Beaufort Counties in the past.

Williams has active warrants for the following charges:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Kidnapping

Larceny of a firearm

Williams is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding this case or Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (252) 830-4141 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers anonymously at (252) 758-7777.