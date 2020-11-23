Multiple contracts awarded to improve Duplin County roads

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Department of Transportation recently awarded multiple contracts to improve highways and secondary roads in Duplin County.

Barnhill Contracting Company of Rocky Mount was awarded two separate $1.7 million contracts.

Both projects call for milling and resurfacing the roadway and reconstructing shoulders.

One project was awarded for a section of N.C. 41 and 18 sections of secondary roads, while the other contract was awarded to work on a section of N.C. 111 and 13 sections of secondary roads.

The third contract awarded this month in Duplin County was for $1.6 million to ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson.

The contractor will mill and resurface the road and grade the shoulder along a section of N.C. 903 and 12 sections of secondary roads.



All three projects can start in mid-March and are expected to be complete in the fall of 2021.