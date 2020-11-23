Multiple contracts awarded to improve Duplin County roads

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
road%20closed_1537050071823.JPG_55606647_ver1.0_640_360[1]_1549305196484.jpg

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Department of Transportation recently awarded multiple contracts to improve highways and secondary roads in Duplin County.

Barnhill Contracting Company of Rocky Mount was awarded two separate $1.7 million contracts.

Both projects call for milling and resurfacing the roadway and reconstructing shoulders.

One project was awarded for a section of N.C. 41 and 18 sections of secondary roads, while the other contract was awarded to work on a section of N.C. 111 and 13 sections of secondary roads. 

The third contract awarded this month in Duplin County was for $1.6 million to ST Wooten Corp. of Wilson.

The contractor will mill and resurface the road and grade the shoulder along a section of N.C. 903 and 12 sections of secondary roads.

All three projects can start in mid-March and are expected to be complete in the fall of 2021. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV