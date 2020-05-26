Multiple Craven County highway ramps closing for improvements

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Several Craven County highway ramps are expected to close this week as N.C. Department of Transportation continues work to upgrade U.S. 70 to interstate standards.

Crews plan to close the U.S. 70 West exit ramp for Business 17 (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday.

As a detour, motorists will continue about one mile to the South Glenburnie Road exit and take U.S. 70 East back to the Business 17 Exit.

NCDOT contract crews then plan to close the ramp from Business 17 onto U.S. 70 West 6:30 a.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. Friday.

Drivers needing access to U.S. 70 West will take U.S. 70 East from Business 17, travel about 1.5 miles to the N.C. 55 Exit, take a left at the stop light, then take U.S. 70 West.

Crews also plan to close the U.S. 70 West exit ramp for South Glenburnie Road 6:30 a.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. Friday.

As a detour, drivers will continue on U.S. 70 West about 2.5 miles for N.C. 43-Greenville/Vanceboro exit and take U.S. 70 East back to South Glenburnie Road.

While crews plan to pave each ramp to interstate standards, it is important to note these scheduled closes are weather dependent.

NCDOT will update closure dates if necessary, on social media, and on DriveNC.gov with the most up-to-date information. Motorists should plan ahead for the detours and use caution when traveling around the work zone.

The construction is part of the project to bring the U.S. 70 up to interstate standards between Raleigh and Morehead City. Crews are widening shoulders and milling and repaving the highway, which will be renamed Interstate 42.

The project in Craven County is 32 miles long and costs $25.5 million.