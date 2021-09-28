Multiple drugs found during traffic stop in Nash County, convicted felon charged

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C.N (WNCT) – During a traffic stop in Nash County, a convicted felon was charged with multiple charges, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, September 20, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit received several complaints regarding illegal narcotics sales occurring at Hal Orr’s Inn located at 2420 North Wesleyan Boulevard.

According to deputies, while following up on the complaints, they observed a male operating a brown Nissan make a drug transaction near the Hal Orr’s Inn with another male. Following the transaction, deputies conducted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, K-9 Maya provided a positive indication for illegal narcotics inside of the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed cocaine. In addition, several packages of heroin were located on Jermaine Lee Pratt.

Pratt was charged with:

PWIMSD heroin

Possession of cocaine

Maintain Veh/Dwell/Place CS

He received a $25,000.00 bond. Pratt posted his bond shortly after his arrest. ‘

No further information was released.