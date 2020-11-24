Multiple fire districts receive improved insurance rating in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County Emergency Management (PCEM), along with Ayden Fire Department Chief, Sam Jones, and Winterville Community Fire Department Chief, Jonathan Heltzel, were both notified by the North Carolina Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM), that a completed evaluation of the fire insurance classification for both the Ayden Fire District and Winterville Community Fire District had resulted in a new Protection Class Ratings of 4/9E and 5/9E respectively.

The new rates will take effect on Monday, March 1, 2021, and is a significant advancement from the former Class 6/9E rating for Winterville Community and former class 5/9E for Ayden; which will result in advisement from OSFM to change rates on dwellings (including those insured under Homeowners Policies) within the district, which are established by the North Carolina Rate Bureau.

Understanding this rating: The North Carolina Response Rating System (NCRRS) ranges from 1 (highest) to 10 (not recognized as a certified fire department by the state), with most rural departments falling into the 9S category.

While lower ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, a higher rating does suggest that a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires in its district.

Higher ratings can also significantly lower homeowners insurance rates in that fire district.

North Carolina state law requires inspections by OSFM officials for departments serving districts of 100,000 people or less.

This includes all 22 of the fire districts within Pitt County.

A full listing of these departments can be found on the Pitt County website.