Multiple fire incidents reported Wednesday in Perquimans County

PERQUIMANS CO., N.C. (WAVY) – Fire crews in Perquimans County had a busy Wednesday afternoon responding to multiple fire calls.

Median Fire

911 received the first call at 12:46 p.m., about a fire in the median on Ocean Highway that was rapidly spreading. The Bethel Fire Department and NC Forestry responded to the scene and got it under control. The sheriff’s office also responded to help with traffic control. An investigation is underway.

House Fire

Then, at 1:51 p.m., 911 got a call about a house fire in the 100 block of Poplar Street in the Snug Harbor subdivision. Crews from the Bethel, Hertford and Winfall fire departments spent more than an hour battling the fire, while also working to prevent it from spreading to nearby structures. Only one of the six people who live at the home was inside when the fire broke out, and was able to get out safely, according to fire officials. The Red Cross is assisting the family. The cause is under investigation.

Barn Fire

Just after 4 p.m., crews from the Belvidere, Winfall and Hertford fire departments responded to a barn on fire in the 200 block of Perrys Bridge Road. The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and EMS also responded to the call. There were no injuries to human life reported, but the barn housed livestock and some received minor burns.