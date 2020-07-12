Multiple injuries reported as crews battle fire on Navy ship

SAN DIEGO – Multiple injuries are being reported as a result of a fire on a ship Sunday aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Dept. said multiple agencies had responded to the fire.

It was reported just before 9 a.m. at 3455 Senn St. Units arrived on the scene at approximately 10:10 a.m., the department said.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

Several sailors are being treated for various injuries, including at least one injury from an explosion, according to a tweet from SDFD.

San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard’s home port, according to the Navy.