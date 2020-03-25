Multiple offenders arrested in Pamlico County

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office and NC Probation/Parole recently teamed up and conducted searches of offenders.

Officials said during these searches’ drugs, guns and money was located and most of these offenders are currently on probation or parole for drug violations.

The home of 33-year-old Demario Tyair Himbry of Oriental was searched as a part of his stipulations of being placed on probation/parole.

Himbry was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon.

During the search at Himbry’sresidence, a female was located hiding in the closet.

She had an active arrest warrant and officials said, she was transported to the Pamlico County Jail and placed in isolation due to being charged with a drug crime.

Officials said they determined 21-year-old Marie Armstrong of Grantsboro was under the influence of drugs.

Armstrong was charged with:

Sell/Deliver heroin

Provide contraband to an inmate

Possession of controlled substance prison/jail premises

Possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

She has a bond of $25,000.

The home of 30-year-old Matthew Ryan Allen was searched as part of the stipulations of being placed on probation/parole.

Allen was charged with:

Possession sch IV Controlled Substance

Possession drug paraphernalia

Pending probation charges

He was given a bond of $10,000.

A search was conducted at the home of 37-year-old Timothy Deondrea Smith.

Officials arrived at Smith’s residence to serve a civil judgment on Smith and they said upon their arrival they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the residence.

Several drug paraphernalia was located in the home.

Smith was charged with:

PWISD cocaine

Maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance

Possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz.

Possession of drug paraphernalia not for Marijuana

He received a $20,000 bond.