WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The sounds of gunshots and panic are a memory that Javier Ramirez can’t forget.

“Something in my head told me, you’re going to be okay. I don’t know, it’s just this feeling that I had,” said the 23-year-old.

Ramirez said that feeling and thoughts of his mom continued to keep him holding on following the moment he and others were shot at a Quinceañera celebration at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in late October.

“I think at the time, I didn’t know I was shot because after I heard a second shot, I looked to my right and see my friend holding his neck,” Ramirez said.

After feeling confused and a state of shock, Ramirez knew he had been shot and did what he could to help his friend. He pointed to where a single bullet struck his face, split his tongue and knocked out his front teeth. He said, “It hit the bone and it took off three of my teeth right there. It stopped the bullet from going further.”

Days later, police arrested 18-year-old Braulio Fuentes-Martinez. He turned himself in. Officers said he shot into the crowd with a stolen gun and hit four people when he showed up uninvited and was told to leave. Police said he then drove off and collided with a person and three vehicles while he tried to flee.

Ramirez said he and others at the party did not know Fuentes-Martinez. “They said he had pulled up to the party later, somebody noticed him because they got videos of him dancing where we were dancing. I didn’t know who he was.”

While the incident was very real, Ramirez said he hasn’t let the violence get to him. He said, “He ruined his life in a matter of seconds, just like that, because he didn’t think things clearly. We should all be more careful of what we do.” Ramirez added, “I don’t know what goes through their head, like to just mess up somebody’s event. That’s somebody’s special moment.”

Wilson police said Fuentes-Martinez is still in the Wilson County Jail awaiting his next court appearance. Acquaintances of Fuentes-Martinez said he posted on social media that he was sorry and was going to do the right thing before turning himself in in early November. His charges include four counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.