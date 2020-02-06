Multiple wrecks on U.S. 264, 1 fatal

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Multiple wrecks occurred on U.S. 264 early morning.

One wreck is near Wesley Church Road exit on 264 East and Highway Patrol is currently on the scene.

Two cars were involved and one fatality reported.

So far, the cars have been taken from the scene.

Highway Patrol says they will release more information once they notify next to kin.

There are also two additional wrecks, one exit after Wesley Church Road and then another about a half of mile on 264 after the Greene County line.

All three wrecks happened within a five mile stretch along 264 E.

All three wrecks are under investigation and 264 is back open.

Stay with 9OYS for more updates.