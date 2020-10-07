Murder investigation underway in Pitt County; 1 juvenile charged

(WNCT) An investigation is underway after a murder reported in Pitt County.

On Tuesday just before 2 p.m., the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence at 3928 Cobb Dail Road regarding a juvenile who had been shot.

The juvenile later died of his injuries at Vidant Hospital in Greenville.

Detectives have referred one juvenile to Juvenile Justice with an open count of murder.

Other juveniles have also been referred to Juvenile Justice on other charges related to this crime, as well as to other crimes.

The case is still under investigation.