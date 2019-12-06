Murphy condemns decision to write articles of impeachment

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) issued a statement after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced the House of Representative will move forward with Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“The Speaker’s decision to proceed with Articles of Impeachment is disappointing but not surprising. The Democrats have called for President Trump’s removal literally since the day he was elected. Although no new information has arisen during the inquiry, Democrats are moving forward with impeachment. This just goes to show that their verdict was pre-determined all along. But the facts are clear, and the transcript is in the open. The President did nothing wrong. No criminal activity whatsoever has been proven.

“Democrats have allowed their disdain for President Trump to dictate the schedule of legislative business which is an absurd disservice to the American people. It’s no surprise that polling has shown that the majority of American people do not support impeachment. They want Congress to prioritize issues like the escalating cost of prescription drug prices. We should be working on issues that have an impact on Americans’ daily lives. Congress can and should be working on these issues, but until we stop conducting these endless and fruitless investigations, we won’t be allowed to do the job we have been elected to do.”