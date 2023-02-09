WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) — U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy on Thursday honored six North Carolinians who were killed in a plane crash off the Carteret County Coast in February 2022.

The victims Murphy honored on the House Floor were Noah Styron, 15; Hunter Parks, 45; Kole McInnis, 15; Stephanie Fulcher, 42; Jacob Taylor, 16; and Michael “Daily” Shepard, 15.

Murphy also introduced the Down East Remembrance Act, which renames six creeks after six victims.

“Mr. Speaker, I rise today with a heavy heart,” Murphy said. “Today we honor six North Carolinians who died in a plane crash off the coast of Carteret County on the 13th of February 2022. Four days from now will be the one-year anniversary of this horrific tragedy. Last March we held a moment of silence in their remembrance. No words can describe the pain and devastation that our community has felt. And yet, I continue to be moved by the outpouring of love and support from individuals not only across North Carolina but this great nation.

“Today I’m introducing legislation with the entire backing of the North Carolina delegation to designate six creeks in Carteret County after six of the individuals who lost their lives. My bill, the Down East Remembrance Act, gives exact latitudes and longitudes to the creeks’ locations. … Upon adoption, these names will forever become a part of the fabric of eastern North Carolina. May God bless them, give them peace, and their families.”

