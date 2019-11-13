Murphy introduces first bill, honors the late Walter B. Jones Jr.

Washington, D.C. (WNCT) – Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) provided the following statement after introducing H.R. 5037, his first piece of legislation as a Member of Congress, which would rename a post office in Farmville, after the late Congressman Walter B. Jones, Jr. Jones was born and raised in Farmville.

“Dedicating my first piece of legislation in honor of Congressman Walter B. Jones, Jr. is an appropriate way to honor my distinguished predecessor, friend and mentor,” said Murphy. Congressman Jones was a dedicated steward of the citizens in eastern North Carolina, particularly the men and women in our armed forces stationed at Camp Lejeune, Air Stations Cherry Point and New River, and Base Elizabeth City. I thank my colleagues in the North Carolina delegation for unanimously supporting this bill and I hope for its swift passage.”

Jones served in the North Carolina National Guard for four years and served the people of eastern North Carolina in the House of Representatives for 24 years.

Upon passage, the post office at 3703 North Main Street in Farmville would be renamed the “Walter B. Jones, Jr. Post Office.”

Every member of the North Carolina delegation signed as an original co-sponsor, which includes U.S. Representatives Alma Adams (D-NC), Dan Bishop (R-NC), Ted Budd (R-NC), G.K. Butterfield (D-NC), Virginia Foxx (R-NC), George Holding (R-NC), Richard Hudson (R-NC), Patrick McHenry (R-NC), Mark Meadows (R-NC), David Price (D-NC), David Rouzer (R-NC) and Mark Walker (R-NC).