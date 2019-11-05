Murphy makes first visit to Base Elizabeth City as member of Congress

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) – Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) issued a statement after visiting the United States Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City for the first time as a Member of Congress.

“It was an honor visiting the United States Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City for the first time in my official capacity as a Member of Congress,” said Murphy. Thank you to the men and women on base who helped facilitate the visit and serve our country daily by keeping America’s shores safe. I look forward to representing the dedicated service members who are stationed at Base Elizabeth City in the halls of Congress. I will continue to monitor the status and needs of the base while I am in our nation’s capital and at home in eastern North Carolina. It is only through knowing the people and their needs a first hand that I can best advocate on their behalf.”