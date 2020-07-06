Murphy to host ribbon cutting for New Bern District Office

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for his new district office in New Bern, Monday, July 6 at 4:00 p.m.

The event is open to the public.

The office in New Bern is the fourth district office for North Carolina’s Third Congressional District. District offices serve as locations for constituents to receive help with federal agencies, service academy nominations, and more.

Craven County Commissioners, Sheriffs, Assistant County Managers, and other elected officials will be in attendance. Murphy will provide remarks and thank Craven County Commissioners for providing the office space to the people of the Third District.

Murphy asks that attendees practice social distancing.

Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the event.