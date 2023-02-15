TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Greg Murphy visited Eastern North Carolina on Wednesday to speak with students and staff at local schools and hear about their wants and needs.

Murphy, who represents North Carolina’s 3rd district, started at Pamlico County High School and made his way to Pamlico Community College. At the college, Murphy met with some ROTC students.

Jones Senior High School was next on his list. Murphy was taken on a tour of the building to see its safety measures and amenities. There, he was able to interact with students and staff.

“It’s always great, really, just to go out still and meet folks,” Murphy said. “Bottom line is we want our kids to have a safe and healthy environment in which to learn and it’s all on us to make sure that happens,” Murphy said.

Murphy also visited the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department to thank the firefighters for what they do and to hear about their needs as a volunteer group.

The Filling Station in Pollocksville was Murphy’s last stop of the day. He congratulated the non-profit for its recent achievements.