‘My Culture is Not a Costume’ campaign addresses cultural appropriation for Halloween

‘My Culture is Not a Costume’ campaign at ECU helps educate students about cultural awareness before picking out Halloween costumes.

Today on the campus of ECU the East Carolina Native American Organization and Sigma Omicron Epsilon held this campaign in the Main Campus Student Center.

They reached out to students that walked by to generate a conversation about this topic.

By having a conversation it will raise awareness and get rid of the stereotypes.

This campaign gives students the chance to think twice before reducing another culture.

Those that participated made a statement on paper as to how this is harmful to other beliefs and practices.

They will continue the campaign through the rest of October.

For more information check out ‘My Culture is Not a Costume.‘