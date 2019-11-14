N.C. 12 on Hatteras Island requires temporary closures tonight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – State transportation crews will close N.C. 12 on Hatteras Island in intervals throughout the night Thursday and early Friday morning to remove large pieces of concrete near the road.

The road closures will occur in 30-minute intervals about two miles south of Oregon Inlet and are scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Thursday and end by 5 a.m. Friday. N.C. 12 is the main thoroughfare on the Outer Banks.

Contractors with N.C. Department of Transportation will be removing concrete cylinder pile sections that had to be unloaded from a truck that ran off the road into the sand along N.C. 12 on Nov. 4.

A concrete piling was being shipped back to Virginia because crews had determined they could not use the piling to construct the new Rodanthe Bridge.

Due to its weight and size, the piling had to be cut into several pieces and left beside N.C. 12 to remove the truck from the sand.

Crews plan to remove the concrete sections before the arrival of a storm expected this weekend.

Starting at 7 tonight, flaggers will close one lane and keep the highway in a one-lane traffic pattern throughout the night until the closures are needed.

Due to the size and weight of the concrete sections and the narrow, two-lane N.C. 12, motorists will not be able to bypass the work zone area while the road is closed.

The road will be closed to traffic for up to 30-minute intervals.

After the road is closed, flaggers will clear traffic in both directions through the one-lane traffic pattern.

Once traffic is cleared in both directions, traffic will again be stopped for another closure.

The process will repeat throughout the night until all seven pieces of concrete are removed.

Message boards at Whalebone Junction north of the construction site and in Rodanthe south of the construction site will advise of the road closures.