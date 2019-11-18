N.C. 12 remains closed due to unsafe travel conditions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. 12 is still closed as sections of the Outer Banks road are covered with sand and water due to dune breaches and ocean overwash.

Conditions remain poor on N.C. 12 and ocean overwash is continuing to inundate the road with water.

N.C. Department of Transportation crews are assessing impacts and continuing to clear the road of sand caused by dune breaches between Rodanthe and Oregon Inlet.

Officials are not sure when it will be safe to reopen N.C. 12.

The last winds from this weekend’s strong storm are forecast to exit the coast later today.

NCDOT will continue to provide updates on N.C. 12 as new information is available.