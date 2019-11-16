N.C. 12 in the Outer Banks closed due to dangerous weather conditions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Department of Transportation plans to close N.C. 12 from the Marc Basnight Bridge (Oregon Inlet) to Rodanthe starting at 5 p.m. today, due to the storm that is creating dangerous travel conditions.

The coastal storm has made travel along N.C. 12, the Outer Banks main thoroughfare, dangerous, NCDOT officials said Saturday afternoon. There is almost no visibility due to windblown sand accumulating on the highway and it is becoming unsafe for NCDOT maintenance crews working to clear the road. Ocean overwash onto N.C. 12 is likely during high tide cycles later today and tomorrow.

The weather is likely to deteriorate tonight and tomorrow morning, bringing heavy rain and wind to the Outer Banks and coastal North Carolina.

NCDOT crews will be back out early tomorrow to assess N.C. 12 and determine when the closure can be lifted. However, continued hazardous conditions can also be expected to continue for Sunday.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.