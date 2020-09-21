N.C. 12 to remain closed on Hatteras, Ocracoke until at least Tuesday

RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCT) Weather conditions have caused severe dune loss and ocean overwash in several locations along N.C. Highway 12, causing the N.C. Department of Transportation to close the road in two locations until at least Tuesday afternoon.

The combination of seasonal high tides, strong northeast winds, and long-form waves created by Hurricane Teddy has caused ocean conditions that have broken through protective dunes and deposited large amounts of sand and saltwater on the road.

In some spots, the sand on the highway is four-to-six feet deep.

However, no structural damage to the road has been observed.

N.C. 12 is currently closed in two locations:

Between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe on Hatteras Island

Between the National Park Service Pony Pens and the ferry terminal on Ocracoke Island

NCDOT crews have been working since Saturday to clear the road of sand and water while rebuilding dune lines when conditions permit, but high tide cycles have slowed or even reversed their progress.

NCDOT has approximately two dozen people, along with a contingent of front-end loaders, excavators and graders working to reopen the road.

Weather conditions are forecast to ease on the Outer Banks tomorrow, and crews are hoping to reopen the highway in both locations sometime Tuesday afternoon.