N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores forced to euthanize sand tiger shark

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. – Officials at the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores said it made the decision to humanely euthanize a sand tiger shark that was at the facility.

The veterinary team at the aquarium euthanized Jolene on Monday. Officials said the decision came after two years of treatment and monitoring.

“About two years ago we started noticing bumps and lesions on Jolene’s flanks,” said Emily Christiansen, North Carolina Aquariums Division veterinarian. “We decided we needed to get a closer look at what was going on.”

Officials said they had been caring for Jolene since 2010, when the shark came to the aquarium after she was collected from pound nets in Norwalk, Conn.

“This was not a decision we made easily. You could see it on the faces of each person and hear the enormity of the situation in the questions and statements each person made when we gathered to discuss her situation,” said Liz Baird, director of the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. “At the end of the day, it was important for us to look at her overall health and quality of life.”