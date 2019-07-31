N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores invites public to be in a commercial

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT)



The N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores has issued a “Casting Call” for anyone who wants to participate in commercials to be filmed locally in August and September.



In a post on its Facebook page, the aquarium said the casting call seeks people of ‘all ethnicities,” and will feature “young families with toddler boys or girls, teen boys and girls, and males and females who look to be in their 20s to 70s, to portray family traditions.”

The casting call will end at midnight on August 5, and the commercials will be filmed on weekends throughout August and September, at the aquarium, and in the local area.



Aquarium officials said each commercial will take approximately one day to shoot.



Anyone interested in participating in the commercials can send pictures to pksmail@ncaquariums.com. Participants do not need professional headshots but should submit clear images of the individual’s head and shoulders, as well as a full-body picture.



In addition to their photos, individuals need to submit their height and contact information, including their name and phone number.

See full details of the casting call at the NC Aquariums Commercials webpage.