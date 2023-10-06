Pine Knoll Shores, N.C. —We are heartbroken to share the loss of Nimbus, our 13-year-old leucistic loggerhead sea turtle. Nimbus went into emergency surgery Wednesday afternoon at North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine (NCSU CVM) due to his recent decline in health. During surgery, severe stomach disease was confirmed, and the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores veterinary and animal care teams made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize the sea turtle Wednesday evening.

“Nimbus was loved by our staff, volunteers, and guests. This was not an easy decision, and you could see it on the faces and hear it in each person’s voice when we discussed the situation,” said Clint Taylor, director of the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. “Based on the severity of the internal issue, it was extremely important for us to look at his overall health and quality of life.”

Nimbus came to the Aquarium as a hatchling in August 2010 when he was found during a nest excavation on a Pine Knoll Shores beach which was performed by the N.C. Sea Turtle Project volunteers of Pine Knoll Shores. N.C. Sea Turtle Project volunteers watch over sea turtles’ nests and nesting sea turtles across North Carolina beaches and is overseen by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

When Nimbus was brought to the Aquarium, expert care helped him overcome mouth and nasal deformities and vision problems associated with leucism, a rare genetic alteration found in animals, similar to albinism, which also caused the turtle’s unique coloration.

“Nimbus quickly became one of our guests’ favorite animals to visit. Many people remember when the turtle came to the Aquarium as a hatchling and watched him grow and thrive,” said Taylor. Nimbus, meaning a radiant light or shining cloud, was the name chosen during a public naming contest where over 500 names were submitted.

Nimbus’ health issues started in July 2023 when he was moved behind the scenes to treat and regularly care for a new eye injury. During that time, other issues related to his unique condition presented themselves. Nimbus had lost his appetite and began showing signs of more complex disease on imaging and blood tests.

The animal care team worked with Nimbus with different foods, varying enrichment items, hand feeding, sunbathing, and vitamin B solutions to help increase his appetite. Nimbus also received medications and supportive care to keep him comfortable while he received further diagnostics for his decline.

During the past three months the care team took Nimbus to NCSU CVM for advanced imaging and consults with the ophthalmology department to monitor his ocular injury. Despite efforts to treat Nimbus’ progressive medical conditions, his disease continued to progress.

Nimbus’ condition became critical on Wednesday, and he was transported to the NCSU CVM to undergo exploratory surgery. During this surgery, the veterinary staff at the NCSU CVM, alongside the N.C. Aquarium veterinary team, worked tirelessly to determine what was causing Nimbus’ decline and, if possible, repair any internal injuries or abnormalities that existed.

When the team explored Nimbus’ GI tract, the interior of the stomach wall was found to be in an irreversible state of deterioration. This diagnosis in addition to concerns with his other internal organ function and additional health issues, prompted a discussion about quality of life.

Nimbus received the best and most advanced medical care from radiology, surgical, and internal medicine teams at NCSU CVM. After five long hours of in-depth surgery, and a thorough review of Nimbus’ medical history, our veterinary and animal care teams alongside Aquarium leadership made the decision to move forward with euthanasia.

Nimbus has been a shining light to the staff, volunteers, and many guests and has been an amazing ambassador animal for his species. We hope his legacy will live on in the sea turtle conservation work in which the N.C. Aquariums continues to engage.

The Aquarium team is currently developing a memorial opportunity for guests and staff in honor of Nimbus. More information about that will be posted to the Aquarium’s social media and website. More information about Nimbus can be found here www.ncaquariums.com/animalofthemonth/posts/meet-nimbus

A 2019 video about Nimbus and his care can be found here Nimbus Hatch Day Video 2019