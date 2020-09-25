N.C. Clean Water Management Trust Fund awards New Bern an innovative stormwater project grant

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The NC Clean Water Management Trust Fund is awarding the City of New Bern a $100,000 Innovative Stormwater Project grant.

The City will use the money to fund the Duffyfield Stormwater Enhancement Project.

Construction began on the project in mid-August and involves enlarging a stormwater retention pond located at East Rose and Biddle streets, as well as the pump station attached to the pond.

A new, standby generator will also be installed.

The total project cost for this phase is $870,551.

Additional stormwater and environmental enhancements are planned but will depend on available budget and grant funding.

The Duffyfield community has experienced repeated flooding over the years, exacerbated by hurricanes. With its low elevation and proximity to the Neuse River, the community is susceptible to damage from severe weather events.

The Stormwater Enhancement Project will not prevent flooding from happening entirely but will help drain floodwaters faster.

New Bern is one of five entities that will receive a CWMTF Innovative Stormwater Project grant.