N.C. coastal management objects to seismic testing

North Carolina’s coastal management leaders have objected to a proposed seismic survey related to oil and gas exploration in the Atlantic Ocean, saying he plans to fire air gun arrays every 10 seconds are inconsistent with state policies.

In a statement released Wednesday, N.C. Division of Coastal Management said it had objected to the proposal from WesternGeco, which wants to investigate the development of offshore oil and gas resources.

The proposed survey area extends from about 19 miles offshore of the southeast coast of Maryland south to about 50 miles offshore of St. Augustine, Florida. During the survey, a vessel towing a seismic air gun array would operate about 208 days over a period of a year.

The division estimates the air gun arrays will fire about every 10 seconds.

WesternGeco can appeal.

