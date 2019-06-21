N.C. Coastal Reserve, National Estuarine Research Reserve reaches new milestone

The North Carolina Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve have reached a new milestone.

The reserves are celebrating 30 years of research, education, and protection.

The reserve is a network of 10 protected sites of more than 44,000 acres of land and water.

The sites are crucial for wildlife and long-term research.

Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Michael Regan said climate change is impacting the coast.

Including water pollution, rising sea levels, and saltwater intrusion inland.

“So, I think as society continues to evolve so should our conservation practices and again it’s good for the environment and the economy,” said Regan.

Regan said in order to tackle some of the problems on the coast, education, and partnerships are needed.

Governor Roy Cooper made a proclamation declaring Coastal Reserve Day.

