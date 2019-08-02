N.C. DOT awards contract for construction of Havelock Bypass

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – Construction of the new Havelock Bypass is expected to begin in late August, 2019, after the NCDOT awarded the construction contract for the bypass this week.



On Friday, the NCDOT said it has awarded a $167.2 million contract to Balfour Beatty Infrastructure Inc., of Wilmington, to construct the bypass, which will be a four-lane, median-divided highway.



NCDOT said the new bypass will provide a safer and faster alternative to using U.S. 70 through Havelock, which is hampered with congestion at numerous traffic signals.



According to NCDOT officials, the Havelock Bypass will consist of 15 bridges, use about 5.8 million cubic yards of borrow material, and require about 288,000 tons of asphalt.



The bypass is also expected to improve traffic and freight movement along the U.S. 70 Corridor, a major connection from the Morehead City Port to Raleigh, and assist economic development in eastern North Carolina’s rural areas.

NCDOT said Balfour Beatty can start construction in late August, and has until spring of 2024 to complete the bypass.