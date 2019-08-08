N.C. East Alliance announces retirement of its CEO

On Thursday, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office said it needs the public's help to find five wanted men who are charged with sex offenses and violent crimes.

Investigators say the five men pictured in this story are all registered sex offenders who each have at least one charge of a Sex Offender Violation, while some of the men are also charged with violent crimes.

If you see or know the location of any of these men, call Pitt County Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777, or email them at www.p3tips.com, or report it on your smartphone on the "P3Tips" app!

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.