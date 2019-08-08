N.C. East Alliance announces retirement of its CEO

The N.C. East Alliance announced on Thursday that it has a new, interim CEO, after John Chaffee retired as the group’s CEO, effective June 21.
NCEA officials said the group’s Senior Vice President, Vann Rogerson, has been serving as interim CEO since Chaffee’s retirement.
Chaffee will continue to work on a contractural, part-time basis with the NCEA board, focusing on fundraising, including grant writing and reporting, facilitating STEM East and Northeast STEM activities, client/prospect assistance, and other roles as needed, the group said.
John had served as the CEO of NCEA in January 2014, and was the CEO of its predecessor group since April, 2009.
Vann Rogerson has served as Senior Vice President of NC East Alliance since January 2015 and has led the organization’s marketing and client handling efforts, focusing on lead generation and company recruitment, building strong relationships with prospects and organizing many prospect visits to all counties across the region.
NCEA officials said, since July 2015, NCEA has generated 309 visits by 88 companies in the 28 county service-area of the NCEA.
Vann was previously the President/CEO of the NC Northeast Partnership based in Edenton, NC from 2006-2014, and the VP of Marketing there from 1998-2006.
The NCEA Board of Directors said it is finalizing a job description for the permanent CEO position prior to starting the search for a replacement.
