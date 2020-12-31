N.C. Education Lottery’s Greenville regional office and claim center closed Thursday due to possible COVID-19 exposure

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Education Lottery’s Greenville regional office and claims center is closed Thursday after staff entered quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19.

The office did not open Thursday after the lottery learned of a positive COVID-19 case that occurred Wednesday morning. No close contact occurred with the public who visited the office Wednesday morning.

The Greenville office will undergo cleaning Thursday and will be closed as scheduled for the New Year’s Day holiday on Friday. The lottery expects to reopen the office on Monday.