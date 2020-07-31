N.C. ferries assisting Ocracoke Island mandatory evacuation

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WNCT) The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division is assisting with the evacuation of all visitors and residents from Ocracoke Island.

Hyde County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for island visitors beginning at noon today and for residents Saturday morning at 6 a.m.

Only residents, homeowners or vendors with an Ocracoke re-entry sticker on their vehicles will be allowed on ferries inbound to Ocracoke.

Priority boarding will be suspended for all vessels leaving Ocracoke, and tolls have been waived for ferries heading from Ocracoke to Cedar Island or Swan Quarter.

The Ocracoke-Hatteras route will run its published schedule, with an additional ferry making unscheduled runs as necessary.

The final departure to Hatteras will be Sunday afternoon or evening depending on conditions.

The schedule for the Pamlico Sound ferry routes will be as follows:

Friday, July 31:

Cedar Island to Ocracoke 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter 8:00 p.m.

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke 4:30 p.m., 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1:

Ocracoke to Cedar Island 7:30 a.m.

Cedar Island to Ocracoke 10:30 a.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter 1:30 p.m.

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2:

Ocracoke to Cedar Island 7:30 a.m.

Cedar Island to Ocracoke 10:30 a.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter 1:30 p.m.

The Ocracoke Express passenger ferry has suspended service until further notice.

Evacuation procedures will remain in effect for all Ocracoke-bound ferries until Hyde County emergency officials lift the evacuation orders.