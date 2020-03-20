N.C. ferry system adopts alternate schedules during COVID-19 outbreak

(WNCT) Beginning Friday, N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry System is adopting a new set of schedules to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials said the new schedules will allow for deeper cleaning of ferry vessels, while also adapting to lower demand for ferry travel as schools are closed and people remain at home during the outbreak.

Currituck-Knotts Island

From Currituck: 6 a.m., 9 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.

From Knotts Island: 6:50 a.m., 10 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.

Hatteras-Ocracoke

From Hatteras: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight

From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Cedar Island-Ocracoke

From Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

From Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Swan Quarter-Ocracoke

From Swan Quarter: 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

From Ocracoke: 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach

From Cherry Branch: 5 a.m., 5:45 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

From Minnesott Beach: 5:25 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Bayview-Aurora

From Bayview: 5:45 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:40 p.m.

From Aurora: 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Southport-Fort Fisher

Closed for the ramp replacement project

These schedules will remain in place until further notice.​

For Ocracoke-bound ferries, visitors will not be allowed due to an emergency declaration issued Wednesday by Hyde County. Learn more​.)