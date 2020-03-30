N.C. Forest Service wants to rethink during yard debris during COVID-19 pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) If you have debris in your yard which you plan to burn this week, The North Carolina Forest Service is asking you yo reconsider.

They want to slow the spread of COVID-19 and burning has a lot to do with it.

Fire departments are trying to limit their exposure to COVID-19 and potential community spread they’re hoping that North Carolinians will be extra careful in preventing fires so they don’t have to put themselves at risk.

The North Carolina Forest Service reports an average of 42,000 wildfires each year statewide. Here in the east, there are nearly 700 annually.

A spokeswoman says resources were tight before the pandemic and now they are even more limited.

“Dry windy days they don’t discriminate they happen statewide. That’s why it’s really important that we emphasize statewide what we are encouraging right now which is simply to reconsider burning yard debris until we get through the end of May,” Christie Adams, Public Information Officer, N.C. Forest Service

Choosing not to burn will help limit the chances of wildfires and will also reduce the risk of community exposure to COVID-19.

If you have any debris right now, it’s suggested that you store it away from your house. You could also consider turning it into mulch and re-purposing it in flower beds.

Wildfire season goes from March until the end of May.

For more information click HERE