N.C. high school provides Thanksgiving dinner to residents after Hurricane Dorian

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Months after Hurricane Dorian barreled through the Carolinas, Thanksgiving arrived with many still feeling the aftermath.

First Flight High School students in Kill Devil Hills stepped in to save the holidays and spent this past Wednesday providing holiday meals for those affected.

Before the main event on Wednesday, FFHS staff caught a ferry from Hatteras to Ocracoke.

“The group stayed at a donated house Tuesday night, but didn’t get a lot of sleep as they took turns keeping the turkey, chicken, ham and barbecue warm all night.” – STEVE HANF

Students arrived at the Ocracoke Community Center around 5 a.m. the following morning.

FFHS students had prepared macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and potato salad in their culinary classes on Monday and Tuesday.

High Cotton BBQ prepared the pork, Food Lion donated hams and Barefoot Bernie’s provided turkeys.

Dessert came compliments of Publix.

A steady stream of locals came by for meals from 10:30 a.m. that morning until shortly after 1 p.m.

Most of the residents stayed in Ocracoke even after their homes were damaged.

Most say they have no intention of leaving anytime soon.