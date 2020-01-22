N.C. high schoolers will be required to take personal finance course

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Personal Finance is the new course that your North Carolina high school student will have to take.

“Education is important because that’s one of the ways we know that we can eliminate debt. That we know that we can elevate people,” said Diane Taylor, Mother of two kids.

High school students in the state will soon elevate their knowledge in personal finance.

“Because we know that education is the key to success,” said Taylor.

In 2019 House Bill 924 was passed.

It mandates a course in economic and personal finance to be developed.

It also states that the course is a graduation requirement for all students graduating from a North Carolina Public High School.

Taylor’s kids aren’t yet high school age but she is still excited that this will be apart of their educational journey.

“Growing up I didn’t really have that education nor did my parents. It has been something I’ve had to learn as an adult which is costly,” said Taylor.

The Taylor Family tells 9 On Your Side they work hard to make sure their children understand the value of a dollar.

“Being smart with your money is important because it’ll get you to a better place in life. So I’ve started saving my money and saving allowance,” said Morgan Taylor, Middle School Student.

Morgan will one day be one of the many North Carolina high school students who will have to complete personal finance during their time in high school.

“Save it, invest it, leave it alone, and let grow for you,” said Morgan.

Many other states already have a personal finance course requirement in place.

It takes a village to raise and sometimes educate children.

“Because even if they are having it at home just having it reinforced in a different setting by different individuals will help them to really understand a very complex subject,” said Taylor.

The North Carolina State Board of Education Requires the course be a full-credit. Last week the board decided this will take in the upcoming school year.