N.C. Highway 12 to remain closed on Hatteras, Ocracoke until Wednesday

RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCT) Due to continuing ocean overwash from recent high tide cycles on the Outer Banks, the N.C. Department of Transportation will be unable to reopen two closed sections of N.C. Highway 12 until Wednesday afternoon.

The sections, which have been closed since Sunday night, are between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe on Hatteras Island, and between the National Park Service Pony Pens and N.C. Ferry Terminal on Ocracoke Island.

Crews in both locations are working to remove several feet of sand from the roadway, caused by seasonal high tides, strong northeast winds, and long-form waves from Hurricane Teddy.

NCDOT is now projecting reopening in both locations to occur tomorrow at 2 p.m. Ferry service between Hatteras and Ocracoke will resume once the road is reopened on Ocracoke.