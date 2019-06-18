N.C. lawmakers nearing agreement to restore funding for Vidant, Brody School of Medicine

North Carolina House leaders say they are close to reaching an agreement to restore funding to Vidant Medical Center and ECU’s Brody School of Medicine in Greenville.

NC Speaker of the House Tim Moore and House Majority Leader John Bell sent a letter on Tuesday to District 8 Rep. Kandie Smith, who represents Pitt County.

In the letter, Moore and Bell said “We are close to securing an agreement to restore funding for Vidant’s teaching hospital at ECU, and to also provide additional funds requested by the Brody School of Medicine.”

The letter continues by stating the Budget Conference Committee is considering the funding requests and they want Rep. Smith to give them “assurance that we can count on your vote for the state budget and to override a potential veto by the Governor if the funding you advocate for is successfully secured in the spending plan.”

You can view the entire letter below: