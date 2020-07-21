N.C. mayors discuss federal aid amid COIVD-19 pandemic

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina’s rising coronavirus cases are adding to the financial strain on local governments.

Now mayors are asking Washington for help.

A group of mayors from across the state are discussing the need for federal aid.

Their tax revenues have fallen because of business restrictions and decreases in tourism, but their governments are stepping up spending on the pandemic.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy says some cities and towns may have to lay off essential employees like police, firefighters and other public service workers.

“We want to let our legislators know that we are advocating for the same thing across the state and that is direct funding. Hopefully they can put a bill on the floor or actually vote for the one trillion dollar aid for municipalities across this state to be able to provide some relief,” says Mayor Hardy.

Mayor Hardy says federal aid will help provide resources and PPE for schools when they begin opening up again in the fall.