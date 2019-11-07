N.C. newlywed wins lottery for the second time

NEW BERN, N.C. (WAVY) — After winning a $50,000 lottery prize days before her wedding, a woman is celebrating her second win on her one-year anniversary.

According to a press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery, Genia Harrell and her husband won their first prize in October 2018.

Just over a year later, Genia won $5,000 more. She received an official winner notification email from the lottery.

“I had to read it about four time before it set in. At first I thought it was just telling me that I had a chance to win, but when I realized it said I won again, I couldn’t believe it.” GENIA HARRELL | LOTTERY WINNER

Harrell told officials with N.C. Education Lottery that she used some of the money from her first prize to pay for their honeymoon.

This time, officials say that she is going to use the money to make Christmas something they’ll both remember.