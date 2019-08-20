RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT)

On Saturday, a church in Onslow County will give away 100 pairs of new shoes of all sizes for kids to wear this upcoming school year.

St. Paul Free Will Baptist Church will host a Back To School Sneaker Giveaway on Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at the church, located at 7176 Gum Branch Road in Richlands.

The church said its sneaker giveaway is open to any child in need, but the child and one of their parents or guardians must attend the giveaway for the child to get a pair of shoes.