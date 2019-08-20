N.C. officials release list of ‘One-Stop Voting Sites’ for early voting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT)

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has released its list of “One-Stop Voting Sites” open for early voting, which starts on Wednesday, for the Sept. 10 Congressional District 3 Special Election.

Counties included in Congressional District 3 are: Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Greene, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Pitt, Tyrell, Washington.

To see the locations and opening times and dates for “One-Stop Voting Sites” in each county, click HERE.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV