N.C. officials still looking for man with Alzheimer’s last seen Dec. 20

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Person County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for William Daniel “Danny” Holt who was been missing since December 20, 2019.

Deputies said that Holt is described as a white male with grey hair and a mustache, approximately 5’6 and 110lbs.

Holt was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, dark blue pants, and a light blue jacket.

Deputies said he is suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Holt is a current resident of Swansboro, but previously a resident of Person County.

He was last seen around 11:30 am on December 20, 2019, leaving the residence of 412 Shiloh Church Road in Roxboro on foot with a small brown and white dog named Chunky.

Deputies were contacted around 12:30 pm and the search for Holt started immediately with local resources.

The search has now expanded with state search and rescue teams as well as State Highway Patrol Helicopter.

If you have any information contact Person County Sheriff’s Office at 336-597-0500 ext. 0.