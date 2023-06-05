RALEIGH, N.C. — One lucky ticket purchased in North Carolina for Saturday’s Powerball drawing matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize.

The lucky winner purchased the $2 ticket from the Circle K on Cleveland Avenue in Kings Mountain in Cleveland County.

The $1 million ticket was one of two in Saturday’s drawing with the second occurring in California. The $1 million wins were the largest nationally in the drawing. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

Two other big wins occurred with tickets purchased in North Carolina. Two tickets, both purchased in Beaufort County using Online Play, matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000.

All the winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.

Since no one won Saturday’s jackpot, the new jackpot for Monday’s drawing will climb to $269 million as an annuity, or $139.8 million cash.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education.