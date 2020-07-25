N.C. reports 2,097 new COVID-19 cases, 32 more deaths Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,097 new cases of COVID-19. Saturday makes the third time in four days that more than 2,000 new cases were reported and the 32nd consecutive day with at least 1,000 new cases.

Hospitalizations are down slightly. Currently, 1,168 people are hospitalized, 14 fewer than Friday. There were at least 1,200 people hospitalized on four of the previous eight days, and not since July 5 have there been fewer than 1,000.

The state reported 32 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,1778. At least 20 deaths have been reported daily for the past five days. That matched the longest streak of its kind, which took place May 5-8.