N.C. sees fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout weekend reports

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 1,051 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The state has performed at least 2,242,273 tests since the start of the outbreak. Of those tests, 166,127 individuals confirmed positive.

917 people are currently hospitalized, 48 fewer than Saturday. The hospitalizations dropped by 53 since the state’s Friday COVID-19 update.

Nine additional deaths are reported, rising the total to 2,692.

