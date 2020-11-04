N.C. Senators reaction to their wins

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Michael Lazzara, Don Davis, and Jim Perry all won their races to represent parts of the east.

Senators Davis and Perry both secured re-election Tuesday. Lazzara will be a newcomer in the General Assembly when his two-year term begins in January.

9OYS caught up with the senators to hear what’s next for them.

Michael Lazzara (R), representing Onslow and Jones Counties.

Jim Perry (R), serving Lenoir and Wayne counties.

Don Davis (D), representing Greene and Pitt Counties.