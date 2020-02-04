N.C. Serves host its 10th annual Veterans Stand Down in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Serves hosted its 10th annual Veterans Stand Down in Jacksonville.

Veterans had the opportunity to take advantage of more than 60 resource providers including clothes, food, and employment opportunities.

People from the Department of Veteran Affairs were also at the event.

They helped veterans verify their status for those who have their DD214.

Heavy pressure was put on housing providers to attend after Hurricane Florence.

“This is incredible, right now especially since the aftermath of Hurricane Florence,” said Jerrick Vernon, N.C. Coast Network Director. Their many veterans in this county who are going without a one-stop-shop to make sure their connected and they can return back to normal life.”

Housing providers helped veterans who are homeless or facing homelessness to reach housing stability.