N.C Silver Alert issued for Pasquotank County man

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — A silver alert has been issued for a missing man from Pasquotank County who authorities believe is endangered.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says that 87-year-old Alvin Judson Southworth, of Elizabeth City, was last seen in Richmond, Virginia.

Southworth is described as a white male, 5’10, approximately 170 lbs, brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a orange jacket.

Authorities say he is driving a 2008 white Toyota Tundra with North Carolina license plates with the number ysl1611.

They believe he could be headed home in Elizabeth City.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are encouraged to call the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191.