N.C. voters support ban on sale of e-cigarettes, vaping products

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The U.S. government has refined how it is measuring an outbreak of breathing illnesses in people who vape, now counting only cases that are most closely linked to electronic cigarette use. Health officials on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 said 380 confirmed cases and probable cases have been reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new report by the Center of Survey Research at ECU shows North Carolina registered voters support a statewide ban on the sale of e-cigarettes and vaping products.

Of registered voters polled, 50% support a ban, 27% oppose it and 23% are undecided.

Two out of three young adults (18 to 24-year-olds) oppose the ban, compared to only 23% of those 25 years or older.

Women are more supportive of the ban than men (54% to 45%), and Democrats are slightly more supportive of a ban than Republicans (53% to 49%).

For the full report, click here.