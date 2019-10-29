N.C. voters support ban on sale of e-cigarettes, vaping products

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new report by the Center of Survey Research at ECU shows North Carolina registered voters support a statewide ban on the sale of e-cigarettes and vaping products.
Of registered voters polled, 50% support a ban, 27% oppose it and 23% are undecided.
Two out of three young adults (18 to 24-year-olds) oppose the ban, compared to only 23% of those 25 years or older.
Women are more supportive of the ban than men (54% to 45%), and Democrats are slightly more supportive of a ban than Republicans (53% to 49%).
For the full report, click here.